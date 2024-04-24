21-year-old accused of driving drunk, killing woman in crash in Massapequa

MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- A 21-year-old woman is accused of driving drunk and killing the driver of a car she crashed into in Massapequa on Tuesday night.

Police say Rachel Lodice, 21, of Jericho was driving a 2023 Kia southbound on Hicksville Road and struck a 2022 Nissan Altima traveling eastbound on Sunrise Highway at 6:45 p.m.

The 64-year-old driver of the Nissan was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

A 46-year-old passenger in the Nissan was also injured and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

When a public safety officer stopped at the scene of the crash to help, police say Lodice got in his marked town vehicle and drove away.

She was found a short time later and arrested.

Lodice is charged with vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of an incident, DWI and grand larceny.

ALSO READ | New York Governor signs new squatter law after 7 On Your Side Investigation

Dan Krauth breaks down the new law and its impact.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.