Long Island group home staff work on day off to make holiday special for residents

MASSAPEQUA, Nassau County (WABC) -- The staff at a group home on Long Island that supports people with intellectual disabilities and autism put together a full Thanksgiving dinner spread with all the fixings.

Members of the staff, both on and off duty, worked to prepare the meal and they even had help from some of the residents themselves.

Hazel Francis is a great-grandmother and one of a dozen residential staff caring for 9 adults at Life's WORC in Massapequa.

"I love the people. I love the guys so it makes me know that I'm coming to take care of someone. It makes me feel good," Francis said.

This group home has been serving people for more than 30 years.

"The people that work in this industry are special people," Chief Administrative Officer Mike Billia said. "They come to work every day with a smile on their face and this becomes their family."

