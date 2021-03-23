Massive fire at assisted living facility leaves multiple residents hurt in Rockland County

SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- Fire burned through a Spring Valley assisted living facility, leaving multiple residents injured.

Flames broke out inside the Evergreen Court For Adults on Lafayette Street just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Multiple residents were rescued by firefighters and are being treated.

A portion of the building collapsed as firefighters battled the blaze.

One firefighter was trapped in the burning structure and was being treated.

This breaking story will be updated.


