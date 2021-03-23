Massive fire at assisted living facility leaves multiple residents hurt in Rockland County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10442521" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video from the scene shows firefighters responding after flames broke out inside the Evergreen Court For Adults on Lafayette Street.

SPRING VALLEY, Rockland County (WABC) -- Fire burned through a Spring Valley assisted living facility, leaving multiple residents injured.Flames broke out inside the Evergreen Court For Adults on Lafayette Street just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.Multiple residents were rescued by firefighters and are being treated.A portion of the building collapsed as firefighters battled the blaze.One firefighter was trapped in the burning structure and was being treated.----------