Mayor, Chancellor tout improved test scores for NYC students

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Test scores are improving for students in New York City when it comes to math and English language arts.

Math test score proficiency increased from 37.9% in 2022 to 49.9% in 2023. During that same period, ELA proficiency increased from 49% to 51.7%.

The disparity between Black and white students in ELA also declined between 2022 and 2023. Black students increased proficiency by 13.8% in math and 4.5% in ELA, reducing the gap with white students by 2.1% and 2.2%, respectively.

"We are elated to see strong growth under this administration's first full school year. As a student, I struggled with an undiagnosed disability, so I know firsthand how the right support at school can change a student's trajectory. That's why we introduced critical investments like dyslexia screenings, NYC Reads, and more to ensure students are provided with the tools needed to unlock their true potential. This is only the beginning. The work continues under this administration and the leadership of Chancellor Banks to reinvent public education in New York City," Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement.

Chancellor David Banks touted the increase in test scores when he appeared last month on Eyewitness News Mornings @ 10.

"These results are extremely encouraging. Under the first year of this administration, we're seeing more of our students on grade level and meeting the State's learning standards, with significant gains in math and increases in ELA as well," Chancellor Banks said. "We also saw proficiency growth among the students we have historically let down: students of color, multilingual learners, and students with disabilities. These results tell us: we're on the right track. We are making strides in our recovery from the pandemic, and we are going to build on this success this year and beyond."

More than 300,000 third-through-eighth-grade students typically sit for the exams in the spring. Last year's scores raised eyebrows with their sharp declines in math and steady overall performance in English compared with 2019.

A summary of the state test results and data is available online.

