Autopsy completed on Matthew Perry, toxicology results still pending

LOS ANGELES -- An autopsy has been performed on Matthew Perry but it may be some time - possibly weeks - before we know how the "Friends" actor died.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed that the examination was performed Sunday, a day after Perry was found nonresponsive in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home. Perry was 54.

Police say there were no obvious signs of foul play at the scene.

The coroner's office is listing Perry's cause of death only as "deferred" for now until toxicology tests are completed, which could take weeks.

The actor was public about his harrowing experiences during years of addiction to drugs and alcohol. He also detailed serious health consequences he faced as a result of his addiction, including a life-threatening gastrointestinal perforation. But he also declared that he was clean and sober in recent years.

Perry's body is now cleared for release to his family for funeral services.

In the meantime, tributes continue pouring in for the beloved actor who portrayed Chandler Bing on the decade-long run of the popular NBC sitcom.

In a statement, "Friends" co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright said, "We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew's passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives."

"He was a brilliant talent," the statement continued. "It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us. We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment - not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart."