EF-0 tornado hits part of Suffolk County amid stormy Sunday night

MATTITUCK, Long Island (WABC) -- Gusty winds and torrential rain slammed the Tri-State area hard Sunday night, bringing with it a small tornado that hit part of Suffolk County, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS confirmed that an EF-0 tornado hit the town of Mattituck in Suffolk County just after 11 p.m.

They say the tornado had an estimated peak wind of 75-85 mph.

The length of its path was about 2.1 miles and its width was about 75 yards.

The NWS says the tornado lasted for just a few minutes.

