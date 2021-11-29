New York Mets, Max Scherzer agree on 3-year, $130M deal, sources tell ESPN

Scherzer can opt out of the contract after the second season of the deal, the sources said.
The $43.33 million average annual salary of the deal sets a record, surpassing the $36 million New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole is averaging after signing a nine-year, $324 million contract in 2019.
Scherzer, 37, becomes the oldest player in MLB history to sign a $100 million contract, according to ESPN Stats & Information. Kevin Brown was 33 when he signed the first $100 million deal in MLB history in 1998.
The Mets have gone on a spending spree over the weekend, signing center fielder Starling Marte, infielder Eduardo Escobar and outfielder Mark Canha to deals worth a combined $124.5 million.
And after seeing starters Noah Syndergaard and Steven Matz sign with other clubs in the past two weeks, new owner Steve Cohen wasn't going to be denied one of the best pitchers available in Scherzer.
Scherzer joins a Mets rotation fronted by two-time National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, who didn't pitch after July 7 last season because of concerns with his elbow -- although a late-season MRI showed that his elbow was healthy.
Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, was among the preeminent pitchers of the 2010s -- along with Justin Verlander and Clayton Kershaw -- and has rolled his dominance into the 2020s.
In 2021, during his age-36 season, Scherzer went 15-4 with a 2.46 ERA in 179 innings for the Washington Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers, striking out 236 batters and walking only 36. He ultimately finished third in NL Cy Young Award voting, marking the eighth time in the past nine years he has finished within the top five.
During that stretch, which dates back to 2013, Scherzer has posted a 2.82 ERA while averaging 15 wins and 192 innings per season (even though the 2020 season was shortened to 60 games because of the coronavirus pandemic). His 51.2 FanGraphs WAR since then leads all pitchers.
