Officials, workers rally on May Day in New York City calling for stronger labor protections

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Hundreds of people took to the streets on the first day of May for a May Day rally and march in New York City.

The workers and elected officials are demanding stronger labor protections and access to the safety net for workers who have been seemingly left out.

Organizers said the rally brought together a wide spectrum of workers who have been marginalized and excluded from labor protections, including union members, construction workers, excluded workers, domestic workers, sex workers, street vendors, freelancers, incarcerated workers, workers in re-entry, and workers with arrest or conviction records.

The rally comes as legislators in Albany are still finalizing the FY24 state budget and appear poised to exclude any major demands from workers, including a meaningful increase to New York's minimum wage and a permanent program to provide excluded workers with access to unemployment. Instead, lawmakers have rolled back common sense bail reforms, choosing to criminalize our communities rather than invest in them.

At the rally, workers called for a radically inclusive labor movement that refuses to leave any workers behind, including higher wages and real access to unemployment support.

Among the officials taking part were NYC Councilmembers Tiffany Cabán and Carmen de la Rosa.

Meantime, women of color home attendants, elected officials, labor organizations and other civic groups planned to rally to denounce City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams' support of 24-hour workdays and call on the world to stand with workers.

Previously, Speaker Adams announced that she welcomed "an open dialogue" on NYC's system of 24-hour workdays which those in opposition say "are destroying women's bodies."

