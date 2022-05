Celebrate May the Fourth with Star Wars films, series, more streaming on Disney+

Coming soon: Obi-Wan Kenobi

Between darkness and defeat, hope survives.



Watch the new teaser trailer for #ObiWanKenobi, and start streaming the limited series May 25 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/QJPVtyv7d9 — Obi-Wan Kenobi (@obiwankenobi) March 9, 2022

New on Disney+: 'Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett'

Movies

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Live-Action Series

The Book of Boba Fett

The Mandalorian

Animated Series

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Star Wars: Blips

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars Forces of Destiny

Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars Rebels Shorts

Star Wars Resistance

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Clash of the Skywalkers

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Duel of the Skywalkers

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Escape from the Jedi Temple

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Race for the Holocrons

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Raid on Coruscant

LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures Shorts

LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars

LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars Shorts

LEGO Star Wars: The Resistance Rises

Documentaries and behind-the-scenes

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy

Under the Helmet - the Legacy of Boba Fett

More Than Robots

Star Wars: Vehicle Flythroughs

Star Wars: Biomes

Star Wars: Galaxy of Sounds

Docuseries

Specials

LOS ANGELES -- It's time to feel the force!May 4 (May the Fourth) is celebrated as Star Wars Day, originating as a clever pun for the franchise's iconic phrase "May the force be with you."Fans and droids alike can celebrate with all things Star Wars -- movies, television shows, documentaries and more -- streaming on Disney+ Streaming on May 25, the highly anticipated "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith." The limited series, starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, revisits Obi-Wan Kenobi a decade after facing his greatest defeat -- the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.Streaming this Wednesday, "Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett" explores the behind-the-scenes story of the legendary bounty hunter's return to Tatooine with mercenary Fennec Shand seeking to claim the territory once run by Jabba the Hutt. In this insightful new special, filmmakers, cast and crew reveal never-before-seen footage, groundbreaking technology and the practical effects that brought it all to life.Disney Gallery: The MandalorianBehind the Attraction: Star Tours