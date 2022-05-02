Celebrate May the Fourth with Star Wars films, series, more streaming on Disney+

May 4 (May the Fourth) is celebrated as Star Wars Day, originating as a clever pun for the franchise's iconic phrase "May the force be with you."
Fans and droids alike can celebrate with all things Star Wars -- movies, television shows, documentaries and more -- streaming on Disney+.
Coming soon: Obi-Wan Kenobi
Streaming on May 25, the highly anticipated "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith." The limited series, starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, revisits Obi-Wan Kenobi a decade after facing his greatest defeat -- the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
New on Disney+: 'Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett'
Streaming this Wednesday, "Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett" explores the behind-the-scenes story of the legendary bounty hunter's return to Tatooine with mercenary Fennec Shand seeking to claim the territory once run by Jabba the Hutt. In this insightful new special, filmmakers, cast and crew reveal never-before-seen footage, groundbreaking technology and the practical effects that brought it all to life.
Movies
- Star Wars: A New Hope
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
- Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
- Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
- Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
Live-Action Series
- The Book of Boba Fett
- The Mandalorian
Animated Series
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch
- Star Wars: Blips
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars Forces of Destiny
- Star Wars Rebels
- Star Wars Rebels Shorts
- Star Wars Resistance
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Clash of the Skywalkers
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Duel of the Skywalkers
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Escape from the Jedi Temple
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Race for the Holocrons
- LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles - Raid on Coruscant
- LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales
- LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures
- LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures Shorts
- LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars
- LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars Shorts
- LEGO Star Wars: The Resistance Rises
Documentaries and behind-the-scenes
- Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy
- Under the Helmet - the Legacy of Boba Fett
- More Than Robots
- Star Wars: Vehicle Flythroughs
- Star Wars: Biomes
- Star Wars: Galaxy of Sounds
Docuseries
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian
Specials
Behind the Attraction: Star Tours
