NYC Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID on 100th day in office

NEW YORK CITY -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID on Sunday and is isolating, according to his press secretary."This morning, Mayor Adams woke up with a raspy voice and, out of an abundance of caution, took a PCR test that has now come back positive," Adams' press secretary Fabien Levy said.She says the mayor has no other symptoms, but is "already isolating and will be canceling all public events for the remainder of the week.""He is also going to immediately begin taking the anti-viral medications offered for free to New York City residents and encourages all New Yorkers eligible for these medications to take them as well," Levy said. "While he is isolating, he will continue to serve New Yorkers by working remotely."The announcement is unfortunate timing for the mayor, who on Sunday, marked his 100th day in office."When I became mayor, I made a simple promise to New Yorkers to 'Get Stuff Done,' and we've done just that over the last 100 days," Mayor Adams said in a statement.Adams was scheduled to attend an official ribbon cutting event on the Coney Island boardwalk to celebrate the opening of Deno's Wonder Wheel.