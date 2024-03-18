Mayor Eric Adams sued by woman who says he sexually assaulted her in 1993

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A lawsuit was filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, claiming he sexually assaulted a woman back in 1993.

Lorna Beach-Mahura says Adams exposed himself and demanded she perform a sex act in a car 31 years ago. Beach-Mahura was a city employee at the time, the lawsuit says.

At the time, Adams was an NYPD officer and president of the Police Guardians Association, which Beach-Mahura has also named in the suit.

She claims the incident happened after she approached the mayor and asked for help with a workplace issue.

Beach-Mahura first filed her notice of claim in November, telling the court she planned to sue Adams for sexual assault. She was recently instructed by the court to file the suit or withdraw the claim.

"I am proud to file this complaint on behalf of my client, a woman whose strength astonishes me," said Megan Goddard, Beach-Mahura's attorney. "She knew that filing this lawsuit would cause her significant personal challenges but she did so nevertheless, because she believes sexual abusers must be held to account, no matter who they are. Her fearlessness and quest for justice are as inspiring as they are important."

Beach-Mahura's notice came before the deadline for the Adult Survivors Act. The law eliminated the statute of limitations for sex abuse accusers to file suit.

Adams previously said he didn't remember ever meeting Beach-Mahura and his defense team issued a statement:

"While we review the complaint, the mayor fully denies these outrageous allegations and the events described here; we expect full vindication in court," said New York City Corporation Counsel Hon Sylvia O Hinds-Radix. "Additionally, in 1993, Eric Adams was one of the most prominent public opponents of the racism within the NYPD, which is why the suit's allegations that he had any sway over promotions of civilian employees is ludicrous."

