DOI finds Mayor de Blasio 'misused' NYPD resources in daughter's move to Gracie Mansion

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11092285" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York City is now considering expanding its vaccine mandate to more city employees like cops and firefighters.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio "misused" NYPD resources for personal benefit when he ordered members of his security detail to move his daughter, Chiara de Blasio, from her Brooklyn apartment to Gracie Mansion, a new report from the city's Depart of Investigation found.The same investigation also determined the city spent $319,794 for the members of Mayor de Blasio's security detail to travel on his presidential campaign trips. The mayor has not reimbursed the city for these expenses, either personally or through his campaign, reflecting what the repot called "a use of NYPD resources for political purposes."DOI also found that, during these campaign trips, members of the security detail occasionally transported de Blasio's campaign staffers while driving the mayor.DOI has been examining the cost to taxpayers of the mayor's use of his NYPD security detail during his unsuccessful five-month campaign for president.The mayor's spokesperson said in a statement, "Intelligence and security experts should decide how to keep the mayor and his family safe, not civilian investigators. This unprofessional report purports to do the NYPD's job for them, but with none of the relevant expertise - and without even interviewing the official who heads intelligence for the City. As a result, we are left with an inaccurate report, based on illegitimate assumptions and a nave view of the complex security challenges facing elected officials today."The city listed a lengthy defense including:- NYPD has the experience and expertise to determine who should have detail and the appropriate level of detail, not the DOI- DOI did not ask the experts at NYPD, who assess the level of appropriate detail, about their determination- If they had, they would know that NYPD has always said and continues to say:o Children and the spouse of any Mayor are designated protecteeso Children are entitled to as much security and protection as they would accept- The Mayor was given this guidance by the NYPD and told exactly how to proceed- He did not order members of his security detail to do anything for his childreno They offered his family the security protection that was advised by the NYPD- NYPD determined that immediate family is always entitled to detail therefore all uses are proper- DOI ignores the very real threat assessment and concern against the Mayor and Mayor's familyo The Mayor and his family receive numerous threats regularlyo The entire family has served as public figures in the Cityo Their addresses are public, the media regularly reports on their whereaboutso Ed Mullins, under criminal investigation, tweeted out the Mayor's daughter's personal information last Juneo The Mayor's son has, indisputably, been in the public eye since at least the beginning of the Mayor's first campaign, eight years agoo The January 6 insurrection at the Capital underscores real and present danger, especially for elected officials who publicly opposed Trump- DOI suggests there is wrongdoing with security conducting checks at the Mayor's house. These checks are appropriate, and DOI itself concludes later in the report that these checks may be appropriate- Detail is provided for the purpose of protection, not for surveillance or to keep and provide records of the protecteeThe mayor's office added, "City Hall provided extensive fact checking on the inaccuracies in DOI's draft report and engaged in good faith with DOI throughout the investigation."----------