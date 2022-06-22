Mayor Adams gets look at sample of 2,700 weapons confiscated inside Rikers Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11986090" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 24-year-old woman, held against her will and raped at a home in the Bronx, used a Grubhub food delivery order to alert police to her location.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams got a first-hand, up-close look Wednesday afternoon, at just a few of the roughly 2,700 shivs, shanks and contraband recovered from Rikers Island since the end of February.Correction officers found the weapons during tactical searches."We find them find sometimes in cell areas. Sometimes we may find them in corridors. Sometimes we may find them on individual people as we search them randomly," Department of Corrections Commissioner Louis Molina said.Adam's visit comes one week after a federal judge approved the city's action plan to address ongoing safety concerns, staffing shortages, and overall operations at Rikers.The approval means no federal takeover of the jail."This mayor will not tear you down. I acknowledge your job. I acknowledge what you do and I am saying thank you for what you do," Adams said.Adams also cited the return of 1,400 officers since Commissioner Molina's appointment and a sharp reduction in the number of slashings and assaults on staff.This year alone nine people have died in DOC custody.Adams faults the city council for failing to green-light the hiring of 550 additional correction officers, and union leaders agree with him."Shame on City Council for not approving these officers. They talk a good game, but we keep New York City safe and we need support from our elected officials and it seems like people have turned their back on us," said Benny Boscia, President of the Correction Officers' Benevolent Association.----------