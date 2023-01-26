Mayor Adams expected to focus on migrant crisis, 'violent recidivists' in State of the City address

QUEENS (WABC) -- Mayor Eric Adams will deliver his State of the City address Thursday afternoon.

Adams will be speaking at the Queens Theater at Flushing Meadows Park.

He's expected to focus much of his attention on violent crime. The mayor plans to crack down on "extreme, violent recidivists" in his second year at City Hall.

On Wednesday, Police Commissioner Keeshant Sewell delivered her State of the NYPD address in Midtown, where she also talked about recidivism.

She says data shows repeat offenders committing crimes while out on bail are driving up some of the crime rates, like assault and grand larceny.

"We continue to operate in an environment of chronic recidivism. We will continue to advocate for the legislative amendments we need to continue to drive down crime. And hold violent criminals and those who prey on the people and businesses of this city accountable," Sewell said.

The mayor says he'll also focus on strengthening our economy, tackling the housing affordability crisis, and providing care to all those in need.

Queens is the "welcome mat" to the rest of the world, but the migrant crisis is testing that theory.

Adams is now apparently ready to challenge a long-standing legal precedent that says people who find themselves homeless in NYC have a right to shelter.

That was a court order more than 40 years ago, but Adams says the migrants getting bused here from Texas should not count.

"We don't believe asylum seekers fall into the whole right to shelter conversation. This is a crisis that must be addressed based on what was created on this national platform," Adams said.

The Adams administration is building temporary housing for single male adult migrants at the Brooklyn cruise terminal. Other families with children are staying at hotels in midtown.

"I'm not sure what the mayor was referring to. We have a right to shelter in New York City. Anybody who is homeless should get a bed," Joshua Goldfein, Staff Attorney at the Legal Aid Society, said.

The mayor is expected to begin his speech at noon.

