Citymeals on Wheels delivers 16,000 turkeys to home-bound seniors this Thanksgiving

NEW YORK CITY -- Some volunteers made this Thanksgiving extra special for home-bound seniors living in the city.

Volunteers with Citymeals on Wheels delivered more than 16,000 Thanksgiving meals to seniors across the five boroughs.

Organizers say more than 500 volunteers helped prepare meals in East Harlem, before going door to door to deliver them.

Citymeals partners with more than 30 community-based organizations and senior centers across the city.

The nonprofit has delivered more than 67 million meals and is the largest nonprofit meals-on-wheels program in the country.

