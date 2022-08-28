Meatpacker on Long Island accused of tampering with meat on the job

HICKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- A meatpacker was arrested this week after police say she tampered with a package of meat that was set to go out for retail consumption.

Police say Karen Palacios Gutierrez, 38, was working as a meatpacker for The Ava Companies on West John Street on Thursday night.

She is accused of removing a coin from her pocket and placing it into the package of meat.

The bin of meat products that was set to be distributed to retailers was discarded, causing a loss of $400.

Gutierrez was arrested Friday afternoon at work. She is charged with criminal mischief, tampering with customer product and criminal nuisance.

