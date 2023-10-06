Medgar Evers College hosts 15th annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Medgar Evers College is hosting its 15th annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Friday with keynote speaker Marilu Galvez.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Medgar Evers College is hosting its 15th annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration on Friday.

The all-day event on the Crown Heights campus features 10 panels.

WABC-TV's President and General Manager Marilu Galvez is serving as the event's keynote speaker.

She told the crowd that as the daughter of Cuban parents, she never thought she'd achieve her dream and become the head of the number one TV station in the country.

"They're like 'hm, how'd she get that, why'd she get that, did she get that role because this is a time where they had to put a Latina in'...no we got the role and we're here because we deserve it and we work hard," Galvez said.

This year's Hispanic Heritage Trailblazer Award recipient is actress and dancer Daphne Rubin-Vega.

She is on a panel called "Latina, Latino, Latinx representation in the Arts, Media and Entertainment industry" with Eyewitness New Reporter Sonia Rincon.

