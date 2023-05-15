Strike averted for doctors' union at Jamaica and Flushing hospitals

A strike has been averted for doctors employed by MediSys at Jamaica and Flushing hospitals.

QUEENS, New York City (WABC) -- Some 3,000 physicians and fellows employed by MediSys at Jamaica and Flushing hospitals reached a tentative contract agreement.

It prevents what would have been New York City's first physician's strike in more than three decades.

"This agreement is one that will ensure that our class and future generations of resident doctors at MediSys are protected in the event of a public health emergency, while prioritizing both the community's health care needs and our training," said Dr. Neha Ravi.

The doctors' union says members won patient care proposals focused on "adequate resources and limited patient loads" as well as an 18% salary increase over three years.

The wage pattern was recently set by NYSNA nurses who went on strike earlier this year.

ALSO READ| Daniel Penny arraigned on manslaughter charge, enters no plea; Neely's family attorneys speak out

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.