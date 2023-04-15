Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $476m sold in New York

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A single ticket-holder in Queens is waking up a multi-millionaire after that ticket matched all six numbers drawn in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.
The prize is worth $476 million, which is the 13th largest jackpot in the history of the game.
The numbers drawn late Friday night were: 23, 27, 41, 48, and 51 with the Mega Ball of 22.
The winning ticket was sold at Liberty Beer & Convenience in Ozone Park, Queens, according to the New York Lottery.
New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369).
