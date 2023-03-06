2nd prize $4M Mega Millions ticket sold in Valley Stream

VALLEY STREAM, New York (WABC) -- A second-prize Mega Millions Megaplier ticket worth $4 million was purchased in New York.

Lottery officials announced Monday that the ticket was purchased at Mahavir Convenience on West Merrick Road in Valley Stream.

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions drawing on March 3 were: 8-25-36-39-67 and the Mega Ball is 11.

The Megaplier multiplier for Friday's drawing is 4, which means the third place prize - not including the jackpot - was quadrupled to $4 million. The Megaplier feature is an additional $1 extra per game.

WATCH: New York state lottery drawings live daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:15 p.m.

Powerball drawings are also streamed here on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Mega Millions drawings are streamed on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369).

