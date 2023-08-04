Mega Millions drawing 8/4/23: Jackpot climbs to $1.25 billion

A ticket worth $1 million was sold at a 7 Eleven in Melville, which was one of the seven $1 million tickets sold across the country.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Lottery players have another shot Friday night at winning an estimated $1.25 billion Mega Millions jackpot that has been growing since April.

There have been 30 straight drawings since the last time someone won the game's jackpot.

This new jackpot is the fourth largest in Mega Millions history.

Tuesday's winning numbers were: 8-24-61-45-30. The gold Mega Ball was 12.

The jackpot is so hard to win because of the 1-in-302.6 million odds of matching the numbers on five white balls and a separate mega ball. The odds are better to win smaller prizes, which start at $2.

The $1.25 billion prize is for a sole winner who is paid over 30 years through an annuity. Those who opt for a lump sum payout would get an estimated $625.3 million.

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)

2. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, and Tennessee)

3. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

4. $1.35 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket from Maine)

5. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)

6. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

7. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

8. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

9. $774.6 million, Powerball, Feb. 6, 2023 (one ticket, from Washington state)

10. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

For more information about the New York lottery and to see lottery results, please visit nylottery.ny.gov

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State's toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.

