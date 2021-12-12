entertainment

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion graduates from Texas Southern University in hometown of Houston

Megan Thee Stallion? More like Megan Thee Graduate!
EMBED <>More Videos

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion celebrates her college graduation

HOUSTON, Texas -- Rapper Megan Thee Stallion took the stage in Texas Saturday afternoon, but this time, it was to get her college diploma.

The Grammy Award-winning artist received a bachelor's degree in health administration from Texas Southern University in Houston.



Despite fame, she vowed to finish college, not only for herself, but for her grandmother and mother who died in the same month.



The video above was taken at TSU's commencement where you can see Megan ecstatic to get her diploma handed to her by President Dr. Lesia Crumpton-Young.

She was supposed to perform in Houston this month, but late last month, she announced she was cancelling it out of respect for the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttexascelebrityeducationentertainmentrappergraduationmusic newstexas southern universitygood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
'Spider-Man' surpasses $1B globally in second weekend
How this cook came to be the personal chef for Kanye West
The Alice offers an immersive cocktail experience in LA
Iconic biopic 'Selena' added to National Film Registry
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News