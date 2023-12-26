Home goes up in flames in Melville, man who lives there still missing

This is a developing story. Here's what we know now.

MELVILLE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- A desperate search is underway for the occupant of a Melville home that went ablaze Tuesday morning.

Officials say a propane tank ignited the home in flames.

The tank, located between a shed and the house, caught fire and spread to the Wilmington Drive structure.

More than 100 firefighters battled the flames.

Authorities are looking for a man who was the sole occupant of the home.

