Wreath-laying ceremony, parades set for Memorial Day across NYC

As Fleet Week winds down, Mayor Adams will attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Intrepid Sea Air and Space Museum on Monday morning. Derick Waller reports.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Though Memorial Day is a day off for some, it is a day dedicated to the memory of the people who have died for this country.

As Fleet Week winds down, Mayor Adams will attend a wreath-laying ceremony at the Intrepid Sea Air and Space Museum on Monday morning.

He will then attend a ceremony at the Soldiers and Sailors monument up on Riverside Drive.

This day is also the unofficial start to summer and over the weekend, some beachgoers kicked things off at Coney Island.

Video of Coney Island shows crowds trickling in to enjoy the weather. If the beach isn't your thing, there's always the rides.

"I'm mostly here for the rides, but it's so hot, so many people. I'd rather be here for the fun," one beachgoer said. "Beautiful weather, baby's first day at the beach, Memorial Day weekend, nothing like the sun."

Whether it's a trip to the beach or any number of parades and ceremonies, make sure you get out and enjoy this beautiful day.

----------

* Get the AccuWeather App

* More AccuWeather

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Sign up for free newsletters

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit Weather Photos and Videos

Have weather photos or videos to share? Send to Eyewitness News using this form. Terms of use apply.