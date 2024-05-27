Memorial Day ceremony set to be held aboard the Intrepid Museum in NYC

Reagan Medgie reports from The Intrepid Museum on the ceremony.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Veterans, active duty members of the armed forces, and civilians are all invited aboard the Intrepid Museum for a Memorial Day ceremony.

Following remarks by high-ranking officials, four ceremonial wreaths will be placed in the Hudson River.

It's all to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the United States armed services.

The ceremony will conclude with veterans unfurling the American flag, taps will play, and there will be a flyover by Navy fighter jets, which includes the Missing Man Formation.

Fleet Week kicked off on Wednesday last week.

Sailors stand on the deck of the German ship Frankfurt am Main as it passes the Statue of Liberty during Fleet Week on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 in New York. AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

It began with the Parade of Ships. Eleven ships in total navigated to the city and have been docked at piers 88, 90 and in Staten Island.

The public is invited to tour the ships and interact with thousands of sailors and Marines, who were spotted out in New York, taking in all of what the city has to offer, while in uniform and following strict curfews.

Monday's ceremony starts at 10 a.m. and Mayor Eric Adams is expected to make remarks.

Fleet Week ends Tuesday as the ships pull out to sea.

FILE - Heavy traffic fills Third Avenue, in New York's Manhattan borough near the United Nations, Sept. 20, 2021. Ted Shaffrey

