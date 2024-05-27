Crowds gather for parades across Tri-State to honor military members this Memorial Day

FAIR LAWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- There were several events across the Tri-State area on Memorial Day to honor fallen service members and those who have served our country.

The Intrepid Museum held its annual wreath laying ceremony in Manhattan, and in Westchester County there was a parade and wreath laying ceremony in Chappaqua.

In New Jersey, thousands of people lined the streets of Fort Lee to salute veterans and those who lose their lives serving the country.

Crowds also waved American flags and cheered from lawn chairs in Fair Lawn to salute our heroes where the true charm of a small town celebration was on full display.

The town is celebrating its 100th birthday and continuously shows military pride by honoring the local men and women who are serving or have served the country.

The parade brings together friends and family who come out to support the young and old who participate in the big event.

Reagan Medgie reports the ceremonies moved inside the Intrepid due to the weather.

