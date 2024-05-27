President Biden delivers Memorial Day address at 156th National Memorial Day Observance | LIVE

  • Watch Now
Monday, May 27, 2024 3:31PM
LIVE: Memorial Day remarks at Arlington National Cemetery
LIVE: Memorial Day remarks at Arlington National Cemetery

ARLINGTON, Va. -- In observance of Memorial Day, hundreds gathered at the Arlington National Cemetery to pay their respects to those that fought for the United States.

The ceremony began with the traditional wreath laying. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who served more than four decades, was among the speakers at the 156th National Memorial Day Observance.

During Biden's remarks, he acknowledge how difficult it is to lose a child. The president said this week marked nine years since he lost his don Beau Biden to brain cancer.

