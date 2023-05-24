This year Nassau and Suffolk County fire companies and churches will be sounding their sirens and bells respectively to honor fallen soldiers.

New Memorial Day initiative on Long Island to honor fallen soldiers

LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Long Island will be paying tribute to America's fallen soldiers in a new way this Memorial Day.

At 12 and 6 p.m. on Memorial Day, fire companies and churches in both Nassau and Suffolk County will be sounding their sirens and ringing their bells for 50 seconds.

During that time, local citizens are asked to stand at attention for a moment of silence.

The island-wide initiative was inspired by how Israel honors its fallen soldiers.

Nassau Country first enacted the tribute in 2022, where officials say it was well received by the public.

Memorial Day is Monday, May 29.

