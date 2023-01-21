Memorial mass to take place for Jason Rivera, Wilbert Mora, NYPD officers who were fatally shot

Exactly one year ago, Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were shot by a suspect after responding to a domestic violence call.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A memorial mass will be held Saturday to mark one year since the deaths of two NYPD officers in Harlem.

Exactly one year ago, Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were shot by a suspect after responding to a domestic violence call.

Both men were posthumously promoted to detective.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and other NYPD executives will attend the mass.

It will be held at Saint Patrick's Cathedral on 5th Avenue at 10 a.m.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.