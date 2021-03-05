Authorities search for men who allegedly attempted to abduct 10-year-old boy on Long Island

Detectives said the boy had walked to his school bus stop at the corner of South Middle Neck Road and Melbourne Street in Russell Gardens just before 8:30 a.m.
While standing at the bus stop he noticed a grayish-white utility van stop in front of him and a man exited the passenger side door.
"At that time they stopped the occupant in the passenger side of the car got out of the car and asked the 10-year-old to please get into the car," Nassau County Police Det. Lt. Richard Lebrun said.
The fourth-grader instead ran home and told his mother who called the police.
Detectives described the man who got out of the van as light-skinned, 5'5" to 5'7" tall, with an average build and dark hair.
He was wearing a short black winter jacket.
Detectives are hoping to get a better description on the van.
They're asking all of the nearby residents to check their security cameras.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.
All callers will remain anonymous.
MORE NEWS: Human remains found during construction reburied in NYC
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip