Coronavirus Pandemic: Mental Health and Coping town hall

We discussed the warning signs of mental health problems and what we can do about it.
The town hall also featured experts who talked about the importance of mental health and anxiety over the reopening.
RELATED: Mental health and coping during the coronavirus pandemic
Meet the panelists:
-Dr. Shereef Elnahal, President and CEO of Newark University hospital and former NJ Health Commissioner
-Dr. Timothy Brennan, psychiatry at Mount Sinai
-Avital Falk, Ph.D. is a licensed clinical psychologist with expertise in evidence-based interventions for children, adolescents and young adults suffering from anxiety and mood disorders
-Joo Han, Deputy Director of the Asian American Federation and has headed up their mental health efforts for many years
- Dr. Ritesha Krishnappa, Associate Director in the Department of Psychiatry at Health + Hospitals, Elmhurst.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip