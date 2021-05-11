Health & Fitness

Coronavirus Pandemic: Mental Health and Coping town hall

EMBED <>More Videos

Coronavirus Pandemic: Mental Health and Coping town hall

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As we continue the important discussion during this Mental Health Awareness Month, Eyewitness News hosted a town hall on anxiety over the reopening of the Tri-State area.

We discussed the warning signs of mental health problems and what we can do about it.

EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News hosted a town hall to discuss the importance of mental health and anxiety over the Tri-State's reopening.



The town hall also featured experts who talked about the importance of mental health and anxiety over the reopening.

RELATED: Mental health and coping during the coronavirus pandemic

Meet the panelists:

-Dr. Shereef Elnahal, President and CEO of Newark University hospital and former NJ Health Commissioner
-Dr. Timothy Brennan, psychiatry at Mount Sinai
-Avital Falk, Ph.D. is a licensed clinical psychologist with expertise in evidence-based interventions for children, adolescents and young adults suffering from anxiety and mood disorders
-Joo Han, Deputy Director of the Asian American Federation and has headed up their mental health efforts for many years
- Dr. Ritesha Krishnappa, Associate Director in the Department of Psychiatry at Health + Hospitals, Elmhurst.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus helpreopen nycreopen new jerseymental healthcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
More TOP STORIES News