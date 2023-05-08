Watch ABC7 special City in Crisis: Mental Health Emergency

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It is the video that has shocked and divided a city, but no matter how you feel about the death of Jordan Neely one thing is clear-- New York City is dealing with a mental health crisis.

It is a highly charged, highly complicated issue that has been made worse by the pandemic.

So what can be done to help those struggling with mental illness?

As lawmakers grapple with that question so are we.

And the answer could be the difference between life and death.

Watch City in Crisis: Mental Health Emergency Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. on Channel 7 or anywhere you stream ABC7NY online.