Mental Health Support and Resources in the Tri-State Area

During Mental Health Awareness Month, Channel 7 is committed to supporting you with valuable resources. We understand the importance of mental well-being, and we're here to help. ABC7 wants to aid you in prioritizing your mental health and ensure everyone has access to the support they need.

New York

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) NAMI New York State - Support for Mental Health At the National Alliance on Mental Illness the organization supports, educates, and gives advocacy. One of the goals the organization aims toward is improving the lives of people affected by mental illness.

New York State Office of Mental Health - NY.gov Text "Got5" to 741-741 and if you're a frontline worker text "FRONTLINENY" to 741-741 for specialized support. The New York State Office of Mental Health offers webcasts, coping tips, a mental health program directory, and more.

Local Mental Hygiene Departments| NYS Conference of Local Mental Hygiene Directors, Inc.- (clmhd.org)

The Local Mental Hygiene Departments lays out New York State's information for providers in your area. All you need to do is select the county you're in and see LGU's most current local services plan.

Talking Postpartum Depression | Office on Women's Health (womenshealth.gov) The office of Women's Health has 24/7 free confidential support for pregnant and new moms. There is also care and resources for women impacted by postpartum depression (PPD). About 1 in 8 women report symptoms of PPD in the year after giving birth. Everyone experiences PPD differently. Feeling sad, anxious, or overwhelmed are some of the signs. For help you can call all 1-833-TLC-MAMA (1-833-852-6262).

NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan- Adult outpatient psychiatry The adult outpatient psychiatry is one of the largest mental health facilities in New York City. There are mental health services to individuals with emotional, psychiatric, behavioral, or chemical dependency related issues.

Access NYC - NYC 988 (formerly NYC Well) Connect to care through NYC988 - Mayor's Office of Community Mental Health NYC well is a confidential helpline for people in need of crisis counseling, peer support, and ongoing mental health and substance use services. Trained counselors can offer support 24 hours a day in over 200 languages. Call: 1-888-NYC-Well (1-888-692-9355) Text: "Well" to 65173.

City of New York Resource Guides and Toolkits https://mentalhealth.cityofnewyork.us/resource-guides-toolkits/ Under different tiles there are resource guides, webinars, and issue briefs. The topics they cover are supporting the mental health of children seeking asylum in NYC, promoting your mental health as a parent, and strategies and resources to cope with grief and loss in faith communities.

NYC Mental Health Clubhouses Clubhouses give people in NYC free support to people who have serious mental health conditions living in NYC. Online, it says they can receive this care regardless of their insurance, immigration or housing status, or criminal justice involvement history. Here you can find a list of locations, activities, and health benefits

NY Project HOPE Emotional Support Line Online, there is NY Project HOPE, an emotional support line that is open 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. seven days a week. Counseling is free, and you can also access free pamphlets access.

New Jersey

Mental Health Association in New Jersey We Support Individuals (mhanj.org) In the Garden State the Mental Health Association connects people in the community to wellness centers, support groups, training, an emotional support warmline for people in recovery and other various supports.

Statewide Clinical Consultation and Training (SCCAT) Welcome to Trinitas CARES | Trinitas Regional Medical CenterSupplying care to anyone in New Jersey, this program supports individuals with developmental disabilities in mental health or behavioral crises. Staff work out of regional offices and give 24/7 crisis care. Some options for those in need include direct response at the time of crisis in family homes, residential placements, day programs, mental health service providers, training for families, sponsors, service providers, consultations at psychiatric inpatient units.

Camden County: For those looking for new providers and locations to visit in New Jersey Camden County gives you contact lists, hotlines, school-based initiatives, and Naloxone training.

Intensives Family Support Services of Sussex County (Mental Health Association of Essex and Morris, Inc.) MHA (mhainspire.org) Primarily serving northern New Jersey the Intensive Family Support Services of Sussex County equips you with family education, consultation, support groups, referral service linkage and more to relatives or caregivers of adults with a mental illness.

Connecticut

Connecticut Behavioral Health Home CT BHH (ctintegratedcare.com) The Behavioral Health home model uses 'person centered' service and focuses on the integration of primary care. This service provides support for both adults and children diagnosed with mental illness.

Boys & Girls Village

Serving Connecticut's At-Risk Children (bgvillage.org) Since its inception in 1492 the Boys & Girls Village supports families and is a leading provider of behavioral health, education, and permanency planning services for Connecticut's at-risk youth and their families. The services for the Connecticut area are family-centered with evidence-based treatments.

Community Health Resources Real Life. Real Hope - CHR (chrhealth.org) Community Health Resources, a behavioral healthcare agency offers over 80 programs across 32 locations that give comprehensive care management, Supportive housing, and primary care. They also take referrals from schools, private providers, self-referrals, and primary care physicians.

Hotlines & Other Resources

988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline - Call. Text. Chat. (988lifeline.org)When you call, text 988, or chat online the service will connect you to a trained crisis counselor. The Lifeline provides 24-hour, confidential support to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. There is also a specialized LGBTQI+ affirming counselor by texting "Q" to 988 or by calling 988 and pressing "3."

Veteran Crisis line Call 988, then press "1." You can also text 838255 or chat online. The Veterans Crisis Line is a 24-hour, confidential resource available to all veterans and those who support them. This includes those who may not be registered with the VA or enrolled in VA healthcare.

Schizophrenia Tools and Resources Janssen Portfolio of LAIs (janssenschizophreniainjections.com) Online to support those dealing with Schizophrenia and their caregivers. Some of the items available include episode action plans, a caregiver journal, and a care giver self-care guide.

The Trevor Project: Supporting LGBTQ youth with research, advocacy, and education are all part of The Trevor Project. If you or someone you know needs help or support, The Trevor Project's trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386, via chat at TheTrevorProject.org/Get-Help, or by texting START to 678678.