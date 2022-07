Flames rip through row of businesses in Nassau County

EMBED >More News Videos New York City's cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, July 19th.

MERRICK, Nassau County (WABC) -- A row of stores went up in flames in Merrick early Thursday morning.The fire started in the Fuji Seoul restaurant on Merrick Avenue just after midnight.Flames spread to several other businesses.Firefighters battled heavy flames through the roof.At least three businesses were damaged.There was no immediate word on any injuries.Merrick Avenue was closed at Miller Place as fire department activity continued.