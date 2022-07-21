Flames rip through row of businesses in Nassau County

MERRICK, Nassau County (WABC) -- A row of stores went up in flames in Merrick early Thursday morning.

The fire started in the Fuji Seoul restaurant on Merrick Avenue just after midnight.

Flames spread to several other businesses.

Firefighters battled heavy flames through the roof.



At least three businesses were damaged.

There was no immediate word on any injuries.

Merrick Avenue was closed at Miller Place as fire department activity continued.

