New York City subway station gets makeover for Meryl Streep's birthday

The Oscar winner and New Jersey native turned 72 on Tuesday.
In her honor, the 72nd Street subway station on the Upper West Side got a little redesign.
Street artist and photographer Adrian Wilson teamed up with fellow artist Matt Duncan to create easily removable "P" stickers to cover signs throughout the station.
So instead of the usual "72 Street" signs, on Tuesday, they read "72 Streep" instead.
Wilson has made headlines before for similar sign tributes such as "Ruth St" for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and "David Bowery" at Bowery.
ALSO READ | You've seen his work before, now a New York City street artist is revealing his identity
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip