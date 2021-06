New York City subway station gets makeover for Meryl Streep's birthday

EMBED >More News Videos Watch the video to see more of the artist's most buzzed about tributes in subway stations and around New York City.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One New York City subway station got a little makeover in honor of legendary actress Meryl Streep's birthday.The Oscar winner and New Jersey native turned 72 on Tuesday.In her honor, the 72nd Street subway station on the Upper West Side got a little redesign.Street artist and photographer Adrian Wilson teamed up with fellow artist Matt Duncan to create easily removable "P" stickers to cover signs throughout the station.So instead of the usual "72 Street" signs, on Tuesday, they read "72 Streep" instead.Wilson has made headlines before for similar sign tributes such as "Ruth St" for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and "David Bowery" at Bowery.----------