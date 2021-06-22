Society

New York City subway station gets makeover for Meryl Streep's birthday

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Afternoon Update

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One New York City subway station got a little makeover in honor of legendary actress Meryl Streep's birthday.

The Oscar winner and New Jersey native turned 72 on Tuesday.

In her honor, the 72nd Street subway station on the Upper West Side got a little redesign.



Street artist and photographer Adrian Wilson teamed up with fellow artist Matt Duncan to create easily removable "P" stickers to cover signs throughout the station.

So instead of the usual "72 Street" signs, on Tuesday, they read "72 Streep" instead.



Wilson has made headlines before for similar sign tributes such as "Ruth St" for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and "David Bowery" at Bowery.

ALSO READ | You've seen his work before, now a New York City street artist is revealing his identity
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the video to see more of the artist's most buzzed about tributes in subway stations and around New York City.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyupper west sidemanhattannew york cityartsubwaymeryl streep
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYC voters head to the polls, all eyes on mayoral race
Voting hours, the candidates and more to know about NYC's mayoral primary
NYC Primary: What is ranked choice voting?
When will we know who wins NYC's mayoral primary?
Here's why each of the 8 Democrats say they want to be mayor of NYC
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, but watch for rip currents at the beach
Tourist punched, hit with bottle in unprovoked assault on subway
Show More
Corbin Bleu announced as 2021 Jimmy Awards host
Golden Retriever Chunk, missing for 2 weeks, rescued from Barnegat Bay
Elephant crashes through kitchen wall in Thailand
250 gators removed from Disney's properties since boy died in 2016 attack
MTA sets pandemic-era ridership records on subway, LIRR, Metro-North
More TOP STORIES News