MET Opera chorus brings holiday magic to New York City with Christmas carols

Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- A pop-up singing event Wednesday morning featured members of the MET Opera chorus.

The chorus sang together for the first time since March when stay-at-home orders took effect.

The show on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art was presented as a gift to the city.

It featured three holiday songs, "Carol of the Bells," "Winter Wonderland," and the "Hallelujah Chorus."

The concert was organized by NYC Next.

