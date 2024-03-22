MAMA, lawmakers rally outside Meta headquarters calling for kids privacy and safety online

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A rally was held in Manhattan outside Meta headquarters on Friday by advocate groups and lawmakers to stand up for kids privacy and safety online.

Mothers Against Media Addiction (MAMA), parents, teens and officials all joined together to demand the passage of two bills.

The New York Child Data Protection Act would stop online sites from collecting and selling your child's data without informed consent and it prevents them from disclosing that data to third parties.

The SAFE for Kids Act aims to protect children and teens from addictive algorithms on social media. It would allow users under 18 and their parents to opt out of receiving feeds driven by algorithms, and they would receive chronological feeds instead, like in the early days of social media.

"Why would you feed them Algorithmic information?" said MAMA member Mary Rodee who lost her 15-year-old son Riley to suicide in 2021. "Algorithmic information when you know their brains are prone to addiction. They want those likes. Everybody liking them, trying to get a million followers. Those are dopamine hits for our growing brain. We have to stop that. We have to protect them."

Studies have shown excessive screen time can have negative mental health effects on kids.

Tech: NYC represents large and small tech companies in New York, including Meta.

"Many of the big questions that Tech:NYC and others have about this legislation remain unanswered, including how age verification will be enforced and how other online platforms like news sites and blogs will be impacted," a statement said. "We'll continue working with lawmakers to find a path forward that makes social media safe for all users without upending huge swaths of the internet."

Sen. Andrew Gounardes told Eyewitness News both bills are being considered as part of this years state budget bills.

