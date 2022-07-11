Metro-North expands schedule due to increased ridership

The schedule includes four new New Haven Line trains, new evening peak trains on the Hudson Line, and a new morning reverse-peak express train on the Harlem Line.
The railroad says it's making the change to accommodate more riders after the pandemic.
"As more riders return to the system, more trains return as well," Rinaldi said. "Metro-North is adding trains at key times which allows the railroad to make other trains faster. These changes make service more convenient and a more attractive option."
Complete changes below:
New Haven Line:
- In the evening, the 5:12 p.m. and 6:19 p.m. trains making all local stops from Harrison to Grand Central have been restored to provide additional service options from Westchester County stations to the Bronx and Manhattan.
- The 8:59 a.m. and 9:24 a.m. trans from Stamford that made all local stops to Grand Central will become limited-stop local trains, reducing their trip time by 7-8 minutes. Two local trains are added between Harrison and Grand Central, with a transfer at Harrison between the limited-stop trains and the local trains.
- Additional service between New Haven and Grand Central, and on the Waterbury Branch.
Hudson Line:
Hudson Line customers will see two new peak trains in the evening, designed to fill an existing gap in limited-stop service in the Lower Hudson zone, as well as an additional stop at Yankees-E 153rd St station on a northbound rush-hour train. On weekends, six half-hourly trains between Grand Central and Poughkeepsie are suspended until late September to provide track-access time for crucial infrastructure work in the Bronx between Yankees-E 153rd St and Spuyten Duyvil; Grand Central-Poughkeepsie service will continue to operate hourly all day.
- The 7:28 p.m. and 8:32 p.m. trains from Grand Central that made all local stops to Croton-Harmon will become limited-stop local trains, reducing their trip time by 6-8 minutes. Two local trains are added between Grand Central and Greystone, with a transfer at Yonkers between the local stations and the limited-stop trains.
- The 5:20 p.m. train from Grand Central to Croton-Harmon adds a stop at Yankees-E 153rd St at 5:34 p.m. to provide improved service to riders leaving the borough-government and commercial area near the station.
- Six weekend half-hourly trains between Grand Central and Poughkeepsie are suspended until the end of September to provide track-access time for crucial infrastructure work in the Bronx between Yankees-E 153rd St and Spuyten Duyvil stations. Metro-North continues to provide hourly service all day on weekends between Grand Central and Poughkeepsie.
Harlem Line:
- A new morning reverse-peak express train operates from Grand Central to North White Plains, departing Grand Central at 7:08 a.m., stopping at Harlem/125th Street, White Plains and North White Plains.
Numerous trains on all three lines have minor scheduling adjustments to accommodate Way Ahead - Moving Forward infrastructure projects and the additional train frequencies. Customers should check the TrainTime app or the MTA website for specific times at their stations.
