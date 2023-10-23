Metro-North service near normal for morning commute after Westchester County mudslide

Janice Yu has the latest on train service near Westchester County after crews spent the weekend repairing train tracks.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Metro-North commuters shouldn't see much of a difference in service Monday morning, after crews spent the weekend repairing miles of train tracks in Westchester County.

A mudslide was triggered by the rain Saturday night, stopping all trains in their tracks in Briarcliff Manor. Mud, rocks, cement, and other debris littered the four tracks and made them unpassable.

Since the mudslide was first reported at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, crews successfully cleared 350 cubic yards of soil and debris and 250 cubic yards of rock and cement from two of the four tracks.

Crews worked around the clock for 43 hours to allow service to resume between Tarrytown and Croton-Harmon in time for the work week.

Metro-North is canceling four of the trains that run on the Hudson Lines. During peak hours, northbound train will run express between Tarrytown and Croton-Harmon.

Amtrak service was also temporarily suspended, but has been mostly restored between Albany (ALB) and New York (NYP) since Saturday's inclement weather.

"Hundreds of thousands of commuters will be able to use Metro-North to commute to work Monday morning because of this extraordinary effort. Before heading out the door, New Yorkers should check the MTA website for up-to-date service information to ensure their commute is as seamless as possible," Governor Hochul said.

In place of rail service, temporary shuttle buses were utilized this weekend.

"I want to applaud the Metro-North workforce for their quick work recovering from this storm and helping to ensure hundreds of customers could continue their travels via a temporary shuttle bus. When duty calls, the Metro-North team springs into action and goes full-bore until the job is finished," said MTA Metro-North Railroad President Catherine Rinaldi.

The fallout from the mudslide caused confusion for weekend riders.

"(It's) very confusing... no one really knows anything. I asked the bus driver, 'Are we going to Cold Spring?' He said, 'Cold Spring? Where is that?'" said one rider.

Gov. Hochul says that there were no reports of individuals injured or stranded in the impacted areas.

Officials say crews will still be doing some work to clean up the tracks into this week.

