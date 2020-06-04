35-year-old inmate found dead inside Brooklyn prison after he was pepper-sprayed

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after an inmate died Wednesday morning at a Brooklyn prison after he was pepper sprayed.According to officials, at approximately 10 a.m., staff responded to an incident at the Metropolitan Detention Center, in which an inmate was being disruptive.Staff say they saw 35-year-old Jamel Floyd barricaded inside his cell and breaking the cell door window with a metal object.They say Floyd became increasingly disruptive and potentially harmful to himself and others.Officials say pepper spray was used on Floyd, who was then removed from his cell by guards.Medical staff immediately responded to check out the Floyd, who was found unresponsive.Floyd was transported by EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.Officials say there is no indication that Floyd's death was related to COVID-19.The incident is under investigation.----------