Dozens of possibly stolen artifacts were seized from Metropolitan Museum of Art

Dozens of artifacts from the Metropolitan Museum of Art have been seized.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Over two dozen artifacts were seized from the Metropolitan Museum of Art and investigators believe they could have been looted from their countries of origin.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office used three separate search warrants to seize 27 items from the museum.

Of the artifacts seized 21 of them will be returned to Italy and six will head back to Egypt.

This is part of a larger investigation from the Manhattan DA which has already recovered nearly stolen 2,000 artifacts.

