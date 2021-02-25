Met Opera singer who last performed in 'Porgy and Bess,' dies from COVID

Singer Antoine Hodge had an extended struggle with the virus.
He had performed in the Met's blockbuster "Porgy and Bess" during the 2019-2020 season
The Met released a statement saying, "Antoine lit up our stage with his immense talent and helped create the sense of community in Porgy and Bess that made our audiences adore it."
The Met will dedicate the opening night of the "Porgy and Bess" revival to his memory.
