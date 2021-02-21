coronavirus new york city

Popular Chinatown restaurant Jing Fong closing dining room due to loss of business during pandemic

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A popular Chinatown restaurant will soon be shutting down its dining room.

Jing Fong recently announced that it plans to serve its last meal on March 7, but will still continue to offer takeout and delivery service.

The eatery says it has lost business due to the pandemic and that is why it is closing off the dining room.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE




New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citychinatownmanhattancoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19healthfoodhospitalrestaurantnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC has fewer than 1,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine
COVID Vaccine Updates: Timeline shifts for vaccinating children
New vaccine center opens in Staten Island despite supply shortages
COVID Updates Live: US approaches another grim milestone
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New evidence in Malcolm X assassination points to possible conspiracy
Central Park ice rinks will close more than a month early
Giant debris falls off plane, lands in Colorado yard
Trump to speak at CPAC in 1st appearance since leaving office
Cuomo: Virus positivity rate in NY lowest since Thanksgiving
Entire Calif. school board resigns after hot mic comments
Inside 'The Historymakers' African American video oral history archive
Show More
NYC has fewer than 1,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Rally held in NYC after uptick of crimes against Asians
Senior housing residents say they haven't had heat all winter
Cuomo, Newsom see stars dimmed by virus woes
US deports former Nazi concentration camp guard to Germany
More TOP STORIES News