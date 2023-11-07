Mets owner Steve Cohen proposes $8 billion casino complex at Citi Field

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen is pitching a sprawling $8 billion hotel, music venue and casino at Citi Field in Queens.

The complex would be operated in conjunction with Hard Rock International

Cohen faces two immediate hurdles:

Use of the land requires approval from the state legislature and the governor;

and the casino would be one of three new casino licenses slated to be issued by state gaming regulators in the downstate region, which includes New York City.

There is fierce competition among a dozen other applicants for the three licenses, with sites including Times Square, Hudson Yards, the Bally's Golf Links at Ferry Point (until recently operated by Donald Trump), Coney Island and the Nassau Coliseum.

And two existing slots parlor operators, Genting at the Aqueduct racetrack and Empire Resorts MGM at Yonkers racetrack, are seeking two of three casino licenses to offer table games.

The property surrounding Citi Field is home to Flushing Corona Park, the U.S. Open Tennis Center, and a planned soccer stadium for New York City FC. That plan is backed by Mayor Eric Adams.

Plans to build a casino at the site have been rumored for months, but the details of Cohen's proposal, along with confirmation by his partners, are only being released now.

Cohen has invested heavily in the site already, holding meetings with the community, hiring lobbyists and lining up support from elected officials.

