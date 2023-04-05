Mets' Opening Day postponed to Friday due to incoming weather threats

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Fans hoping to see Tylor "Big Drip" Megill make his highly-anticipated Citi Field debut on Thursday will have to wait another day.

Weather threats in the Tri-State have prompted the Mets to postpone Thursday's home opener against the Florida Marlins to Friday, delaying Megill's home opener start against Marlins' Edward Cabrera.

The game has now been rescheduled for Friday, April 7 at 1:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

The news comes as Thursday's forecast is expected to bring warmer temperatures across the Tri-State, with severe weather threats impacting the second half of the day.

Looking to christen their Citi Field return with a win over the Marlins, the Mets are currently operating at 3-4 this season after being swept in the third game of their three-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. Since the start of the season, they've played against the Marlins and Brewers.

With scheduled starter Megill set to make his Citi Field debut, they'll be looking to bounce back with a strong win on Friday.