At least 8 people hurt in partial collapse at Miami-area condo building

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the Champlain Towers South condo on Collins Avenue in Surfside, north of Miami.
Dozens of people have been impacted. Eight have been taken to area hospitals.
One person is said to be in critical condition.
MBPD and @MiamiBeachFire are assisting the Town of Surfside at a partial building collapse located at 8777 Collins Avenue in Surfside, Florida. Multiple police and fire agencies from across Miami-Dade are assisting. Please follow @MiamiDadeFire for updated information. pic.twitter.com/8tORIfZfjY— Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) June 24, 2021
Search and rescue efforts are underway, amid reports of more people trapped.
The collapse happened on the beach side of the building, a 12-story residential building constructed in 1981.
There was no immediate word on the cause.
This breaking news story will be updated.