Michael Bublé talks about new 'Higher' tour heading to NYC and his growing family

His album "Higher" was released back on March 25 and as he says, the title track is a "jammer."
It's being called the best album of his career and is already gaining Grammy chatter, so that's why he's already taking it on the tour and is set to hit the U.S. in August.
Bublé is bringing his tour to Madison Square Garden in New York City on August 18.
"It's the greatest show on earth, and I'm underselling it!" he said. "This is what I do, this is what God built me to do. What's more is COVID has kicked our butts and kept us from being together and I'm about to throw a party for thousands of people."
He says that the tour will feature songs from his new "Higher" album which he collaborated on with notable artists including Sir Paul McCartney, Willie Nelson, and others.
The video for the beautiful new song "I Will Never Not Love You" features his pregnant wife, Argentinian actress Luisana, and their three children.
"You balance it with love, you balance it with loving your wife enough to have reverence and respect for her time. So, I'm not going to make the money that my management and promoters would like me to make because I won't go on six-week and two-month tours, I try to keep them bite-size because I don't think it's fair to do that to my family. I put them first, but I try to show up in your backyard to show the people that have been there for 20 years that I appreciate them."
He says his tour is a family affair with his wife and children set to join him in New York!
"When I play MSG, my kids will be there," Bublé said. "What's even cooler is that more and more I'm seeing that parents are bringing their kids to the shows and it's a family show. You know, I, we straddle the line of it being edgy, it's for adults, of course it's for adults, they get it, but also it's one of those few places where you can come to a show and you can love it as much as your 8-year-old kid does."
Bublé was featured as a mentor on this past season of "Dancing with the Stars" for Long Island's own Christian Guardino, with whom he still keeps in touch!
"I have kept in touch and you know, he's a great kid," Bublé said. "This is what music is about and this is what our business is about and that is passing it on. The same way my heroes have done that for me."
"Smile" performed by @MichaelBuble & @christiangsoul

He added, "The way that Tony Bennett did that for me, it's a real joy to do that for someone like Christian. It's a lot of fun that show and it was a really beautiful moment for me. I thought that we kicked butt in that performance and I was really happy for him."
Derek Hough helped put them in touch when he appeared on the show and Bublé says that he loves Hough for directing his "Higher" music video.
But, don't expect him to appear on "DWTS" as anything other than a performer or special guest.
"No, I don't think so," he said. "I love that community, I love the dancing community. You know, I'm the brother of two sisters that had a real dance mom and so I went to all the recitals and everything and I think it's a real beautiful life and I love Derek very much."
Tickets for Michael Bublé's "Higher" tour are on sale now!
Tickets are on sale TODAY for the 'HIGHER' Tour's coast-to-coast Canadian dates!
