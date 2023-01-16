Former pro pitcher who battled addiction awarded Key to the City in Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- There was a special honor on Monday for a former professional pitcher who turned his life around after overcoming addiction.

Officials in Paterson honored substance abuse counselor Michael Jackson with a Key to the City.

Jackson was a pitcher in the '70s for the Phillies, Cardinals, Royals and Indians.

Off the field, Jackson struggled with alcohol and drug abuse. His addiction cost him his career and landed him in and out of prison.

Now he is 36 years sober and works as a drug counselor for men battling substance abuse.

"Receiving this Key to the City was totally a surprise to me, in all sincerity, walk with god, the maker and giver of all good and perfect gifts, because what I went through, he was preparing his purpose for me," Jackson said.

Jackson works for the nonprofit Straight and Narrow -- the same group that helped him recover and get his life back on track.

