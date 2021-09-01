GMA surprises Michael Strahan with former Giants teammates for jersey retirement announcement

Some of Michael Strahan's former teammates surprised the Pro Football Hall of Famer on the set of GMA Wednesday to announce that the New York Giants will retire his jersey.The show came out of a commercial break with the unsuspecting Strahan on set alongside Stephanie Ramos and George Stephanopolous who tossed to Amy Robach.As she was introducing a back to school story, a large box was brought out and Eli Manning popped out as confetti rained down.As Strahan, who was visibly shocked, greeted his former teammate, Jesse Armstead and Justin Tuck joined them on set.All three donned Strahan's iconic blue number 92 New York Giants jersey."It wouldn't be possible without these three they were all very instrumental in my career... I carried all three of these guys throughout their careers. This works out perfectly," Strahan joked.The Giants will retire Strahan's number 92 on November 28 when the team faces the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey."That is like the ultimate respect from a team. It's like, you did so much in that number and what you represented, not just on the field, but off the field, in the community, for the team that we want to honor you by making sure, not that no one else ever wears that number, I don't think that's the important thing, but that number is significant, attached to you and what youv'e done in New York. So, I'm honored by it," Strahan said.That means no player on the Giants will ever wear that number again.And the opponent of that game is significant as Strahan sacked Eagles quarterbacks more than anyone on any other team.Strahan played his entire 15-year career with the Giants, winning Super Bowl XLII, and recording 141.5 sacks, currently the sixth most ever.He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.