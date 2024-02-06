'Handyman' testifies in Connecticut murder conspiracy case against Michelle Troconis

STAMFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- The Connecticut murder conspiracy case against Michelle Troconis continued on Tuesday, with a self-proclaimed handyman taking the stand with fresh testimony.

Outside the courthouse, Troconis' family read letters of support they have received from the community as a way to proclaim her innocence.

"Michelle is responsible, thoughtful, caring and a loving person who would not act in any way to harm anyone," said Troconis' sister Marisela Troconis.

In court, one of the prosecution's key witnesses began his testimony.

Pawel Gumienny worked as the project manager for Fotis Dulos' construction company. He told the jury of a comment that Michelle Troconis, who was Dulos' girlfriend at the time, allegedly made when Jennifer Dulos wouldn't let their kids say goodbye to the family's dog before it was being put down.

"She said 'that (expletive) should be buried right next to this dog,'" Gumienny said.

Troconis is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and evidence tampering in Jennifer Dulos' death.

Prosecutors allege Fotis Dulos used Gumienny's truck without his knowledge to transport the body which has never been found.

As media attention of the case grew, Gumienny said Troconis was angry that pictures of her and her kids appeared online, allegedly saying about Jennifer that she would kill that (expletive) when she turns up.

Gumienny says at first, he didn't suspect Fotis Dulos' involvement.

"I knew this guy for a very long time. I trusted him, he was a good guy," Gumienny said.

Eventually, Gumienny confronted him after Dulos had the truck professionally cleaned and repeatedly pressured him to replace the seats in the vehicle.

"He smiled at me and says, 'you were never going to do it.' And I told him, 'seriously, why did you clean my truck?' He says, 'don't worry about it, there's nothing going on,'" Gumienny said.

Gumienny testified that he was fearful of losing his job and jeopardizing his green card status.

He's been granted immunity in exchange for his cooperation. His testimony continues on Wednesday.

